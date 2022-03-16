AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department was highlighted for its service to the community during Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting.
Top of the list was officer Craig Goble who was honored with a lifesaving award for saving an infant’s life in November of 2021.
This was the second lifesaving award Goble has received in a few short months, said Mayor Mike Ley.
Chief Cory Heffelfinger highlighted the actions of that night during his presentation. While on duty, Goble responded to a call from help as a mother rushed her young infant who wasn’t breathing to the hospital. Goble intercepted the mother on the way to the hospital and began life-saving measures once on scene. By the time an EMS arrived on scene, the infant had been revived.
During the meeting, two other officers were also promoted to fill empty positions within the department.
Patrolman Cody Burniston was promoted to the position of corporal and Patrolman Stewart Rufner was promoted to the position of sergeant.
“These officers represent what our department is,” Ley said.
Ley said the department is also in the process of conducting interviews to fill two open positions with the department. During those interviews, all of the candidates said they sought out the job because of the professionalism of the department.
“That is a credit to the department’s 27 officers,” he said. “You hire in here, there is a good chance you are going to retire from here.”
Tuesday’s meeting included one additional award presentation as Ley presented Councilman Denny Ketzenberger with a plaque for his 15 years of service to the community as a councilman.
Master plan moves forward
After nearly two years of work, Auburn Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Eric Ditmars presented his department’s master plan during a brief discussion Tuesday night.
The 200-page plan is the first that has been completed in a number of years and it will help guide the city for the next five years.
In presenting the plan, Ditmars said there are still some updates that are going into the document as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources had suggested a few changes to the document. Ditmars said he should have the document with changes by Nov. 28.
The council will act on the document during a second reading on April 5.
The city’s park’s system currently includes over 180 acres of park land, five of which are community parks (6.2-66 acres), five neighborhood parks (0.67-9.8 acres) and four special recreation areas — Courtyard Park, Carr Fields, Eckhart Park disc golf course and Auburn Gear Park (to be developed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.