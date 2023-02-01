Health officer reports COVID numbers
AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark S. Souder said 33 COVID cases were reported for the week ending Jan. 27.
There were two cases between ages 0-10; two cases between ages 11-20; one case between ages 21-30; seven cases between ages 31-40; two cases between ages 41-50; six cases between ages 51-60; two cases between 61-70; five cases between ages 71-80; four cases among ages 81-90; and two cases between 91-100.
