AUBURN — Nearly 50 musicians will combine their musical talents in a summer concert at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on Sunday.
The Auburn Community Band, under the direction of Don Riley and Angela Bassett, and the DeKalb County Community Orchestra, directed by Linda Kummernuss and Kim Randinelli, will each present three numbers and then join together for six selections. The playlist includes patriotic favorites, hymns, classical numbers and folk songs.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the theater, located on South Center Street in Auburn and will last between 60 and 90 minutes.
The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will also perform on Friday, Aug. 5 from 6-7 p.m. in the Auburn Atrium on Sixth Street, and also on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 6-7 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza, both in downtown Auburn.
The Auburn Community Band’s season concludes with a performance at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, James Cultural Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Auburn Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., Eckhart Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and prior to the ACD Festival parade on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the Court House square at 10:45 a.m.
