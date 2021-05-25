Officers arrest 27
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 27 people from May 17-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Colton Hull, 26, of the 500 block of East South Street, Angola, was arrested May 17 at 10:04 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Berry, 46, of the 1100 block of Ralph Street, Auburn, was arrested May 17 at 11:06 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested May 19 at 4:54 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without license, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dana Gibson, of the 100 block of Orchard Valley Drive, Avilla, was arrested May 18 at 7:53 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Jeremy Hester, 25, of the 3400 block of Christine Drive, Lansing Michigan, was arrested May 19 at 12:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bruce Perkins, 47, of the 1200 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, was arrested May 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Walter Marler, 48, of the 7200 block of C.R. 700N, Orland, was arrested May 19 at 4:45 p.m. by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Johnmilt Bonham, 45, of the 500 block of Northcreak Bank Road, Angola, was arrested May 19 at 5:57 p.m. by the Hamilton Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joyce Halsey, 43, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested May 19 at 7:37 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Derrick Holloway, 23, of the 60400 block of C.R. 37, Middlebury, was arrested May 20 at 11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Yancy German, 42, of the 300 block of North West Street, Angola, was arrested May 20 at 3:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a body attachment for Steuben County.
Richard Kester, 27, of the 900 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested May 21 at 5:57 p.m. on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sheigh Sitts, 29, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, Angola, was arrested May 21 at 9:49 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Audrey Kistler, 23, of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested May 21 at 10:04 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Braxten Randol, 23, of the 00 block of North Huntington Drive, Syracuse, was arrested May 21 at 10:12 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Hart, 24, of the 100 block of Lance Road, Toney, Alabama, was arrested May 22 at 2:21 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lake Evans, 24, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested May 22 at 4:09 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Romelo Alvarado, 21, of Leyfred Drive, Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested May 22 at 10:51 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Colton Taylor, 20, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested May 22 at 10:06 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail.
Kennith Bolenbaugh, 33, of the 100 block of North 3rd Street, Garrett, was arrested May 23 at 3:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samantha Roberts, 33, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested May 23 at 4:42 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Yoquelet, 28, of the 500 block of Meadows Lane, Waterloo, was arrested May 23 at 10:08 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a hold for the Indiana Department of Correction.
Jonathan McNeal, 23, of the 2600 block of Ryan Road, New Haven, was arrested May 23 at 12:31 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Allen County for an unspecified charge.
Christina Wilson, 28, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested May 23 at 7:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Anthony Shibler, 57, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested May 23 at 10:32 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Harrison, 41, of the 7200 block of C.R. 59, Spencerville, was arrested May 24 at 8:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Regina Brock, 34, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested May 24 at 11:48 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
