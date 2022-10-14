Chuck Ostman, 73, Garrett
Education — B.S. Geology, St. Joseph College.
Work/career experience — 40 years, Professional Geologist, Environmental Consulting.
Spouse/Children — Wife Wynema Ostman, Alivia Ostman, granddaughter and adopted child, 11. Eight adult children.
Hobbies — Camping, fishing.
Volunteer/community leadership — Vice-President, Garrett Plan Commission; President, Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA); former member St. Joseph School Board, Scout leader, baseball and soccer coach.
Why are you running for school board?
To provide community service and represent community of Garrett resident ideals in education.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
My activity in and knowledge of the community of Garrett for over 45 years. My participation in education as a parent.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
Reaching education goals in reading, writing, and math. Providing needed education and skills to allow life success for students.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
Reasonable pay, good benefits and a good environment for teaching and learning. Adequate resources for teaching and learning.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
Provide specialized training and support for subs. Active recruiting and provide help for applying to be substitute teachers.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not, what more can be done?
Training of students and staff for emergency situations.
How should area schools address bullying issues within its walls and online?
Providing school programs that encourage respect for all students.
Additional comments?
I think schools should provide life skills for all students to be successful in life after education. Schools should provide education that teaches the importance of respect and responsibility both in and outside school.
