AUBURN — A Hudson man has been given a chance to avoid incarceration so that he can remain employed and pay his child support.
During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday, Judge Monte Brown sentenced Christopher Carey of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, to four years of incarceration, all suspended, and placed him on probation for four years, for non-support, a Level 5 felony.
As a term of probation, he must pay current child support, as well as the arrearage that, as of Dec. 15, totaled $28,220.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said the goal in non-support cases is to have the defendant paying child support.
Blythe said Carey has been employed for some time and in 2021 is ahead of where he should be in terms of paying support.
The court heard that he has made some progress in paying off his arrearage, which totaled $29,192 at the outset of the case.
Carey’s attorney, Kevin Likes, also acknowledged the progress Carey has made. He said Carey is working at a job that he enjoys and asked the court to accept the plea agreement that called for a four-year suspended sentence and four years of probation.
Brown warned Carey that he has “a long way to fall” if he does not continue to pay his support.
“I’m not going to have much sympathy for you should you fail,” Brown added.
“Get on it, stay on it. Do what is expected of you morally, legally and otherwise.”
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Sabrina Furar of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, and violating the terms of her probation. She received credit for 240 days served while the case was pending, leaving 33 days yet to serve.
Orrin Anderson of the 100 block of Pepper Lane, Battle Creek, Michigan, was sentenced to 430 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. With credit for 215 days served in jail while the case was pending, the sentence is deemed to have been served.
