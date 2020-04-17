AUBURN — A Leo woman was injured in a crash, but escaped before her vehicle burst into flames, Friday at 11:38 a.m. south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Kathleen N. Robertson, 20, suffered a contusion to her forehead. She was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital at Auburn for treatment.
Police said Robertson was traveling northbound on C.R. 427, south of C.R. 68, in a white 2017 Ford Edge.
A witness who was following Robertson told police that the Ford Edge drifted off the right edge of the roadway. Robertson overcorrected her steering and crossed into the southbound lane.
The Ford Edge then went the west side of C.R. 427 and struck a tree. The vehicle then spun clockwise and slid down an embankment approximately 15 feet, coming to rest facing east on all four tires.
Robertson was able to exit the vehicle before it caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, police said.
During a brief interview, Robertson said she did not remember what had happened, but stated she was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Jackson Township Fire Department, Southeast Fire and Indiana State Police
