WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA attended a parliamentary procedure contest Feb. 13 with a novice team and a regular team.
This contest involves presenting a formal meeting, also known as a chapter meeting, following Robert's Rules of Order. The teams are to demonstrate “correct procedures of a chapter meeting, including opening ceremonies, order of business and closing ceremonies.”
The novice team placed first in its section and among the top eight in the state and will be competing again in March for the state contest. Novice team members are C. Isaac Schweitzer, Matthias Hefty, Bridget Dunn, Carson Carpenter, Evan VanAuken, Owen Long and Brady Long.
The regular team placed sixth in its section. Its members are Sydney Hefty, Atticus Refner, Jasmine Neuman, Kayln Heffely, Carlie Taylor, Luke Days, Nate Fillenwarth, Colton Eads, Lydia Bennet, Olivia Rigby, and Addie Towle.
