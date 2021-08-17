Police make two arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made two arrests Aug. 14-15.
Alexander Kruse, 32, of the 6800 block North, C.R. 900 East, Churubusco, was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Aug. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Catherine Malloy, 23, of the 800 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.