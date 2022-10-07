GARRETT — While the marquee at the storm-damaged Auburn-Garrett Drive-In reads “Gone with the Wind,” for owner Julie Yarde, “tomorrow is another day.”
A good portion of the 40-by-80-foot movie screen was taken down in an instant in the early evening of Aug. 29, according to Yarde, who witnessed the impending storm from the west window of her business at J.Y. Design & Print next door.
Yarde owns the estimated 10-acre property and all the permanent fixtures of the 70-year-old drive-in located just west of the Mile Corner on S.R. 8 northwest of Garrett. The drive-in was originally named the Tri-Hi Theater.
For more than a month since the storm, Yarde has been working with insurance adjusters, engineers and contractors to get the outdoor theater up and running for the 2023 season.
Yarde this week revealed a quote from Selby Tower Services LLC of Richfield, Ohio, dated Sept. 29, estimating costs for “replacing the existing structure with a similar structure,” according to the document.
A total of $278,000, including $181,216 for materials, $54,480 for fabrication and $32,804 for erection were itemized. This includes a five-month lead time, with 40% due at the time of the initiation of the contract, 30% due one month prior to erection with the balance due prior to the on-site erection, the quote states. The costs include using the existing footers but does not cover demolition costs of the current structure. Prices are guaranteed for 30 days.
Yarde has also contacted drive-in owners in the area who confirmed Selby is the best choice to do the project right.
While Selby is exclusive to the drive-in theater business, Yarde said other options are also being considered, but a pared-down screen would not be compatible with the current digital projector.
“Plan B is we are reaching out to get other quotes,” having received a couple of leads the day before.
“We just keep getting roadblocks because nobody builds (theater screens),” Yarde said. “If other options come up, I am definitely open to use them — especially if their pricing is lower.
A couple of individuals have reached out to area steel mills for help with materials, “but nobody is giving out solid answers,” she said.
Bruce Babbitt, who has operated the drive-in since 1989, owns the digital projector and movie rights that give him the authority to book the movies, but does not have ownership of the drive-in structure.
“The big problem is time is not on our side,” Babbitt said of getting the work done in time for 2023. “We need to think out of the box.
“With no screen there, it affects both of us,” he added.
Babbitt also noted the need for an updated concession stand and restrooms — both considered part of the property owned by Yarde.
He is sure that the screen is not the original built in 1951 by Alex Kalafat; it has been replaced at least once through the years although its surface that faces the viewers has been repainted several times.
A GoFundMe page was set up on Aug. 31 by Yarde’s daughter-in-law, Laura Glaser with a goal of $4,000. That amount has been reset at $250,000 to reflect the cost based on the recent estimate for replacement. Nearly $13,000 was been donated by Friday.
An escrow account has also been set up at Garrett State Bank for people to make direct deposits or make checks solely to the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In, not to Yarde nor her business.
“I am being as transparent as I can. I have nothing to hide. I was under-insured — unknowingly under-insured,” Yarde said of negative comments on Facebook. “I have never defaulted on my insurance.”
Yarde welcomes anyone with questions to ask her about them.
“I am being honest. There is no reason not to be.”
For liability reasons, pieces of loose metal and other debris were removed from the screen area this week and stored on site until adjusters can complete their work. Yarde said the drive-in was insured for $60,000. Thoughts are to gift back portions of the salvaged screen to donors and other interested parties, she added.
Julie and Dave Yarde bought the drive-in from Juanita Hudson in 1990 with a goal to keep it open for the community to continue to enjoy. Julie Yarde became its sole owner five years ago. Plans are for her three sons to one day take over the business to ensure the future of the drive-in.
“If somebody came in and gave me a very nice structure similar to what I’ve got, size-wise and such, and height that it is and everything, I will entertain and look at that very seriously, because I want to save the money and I was to get this project built,” she said. “All of us, not just me, want to get this done.”
