AUBURN — If anybody doubted the demand for a new skate park in Auburn, they shouldn’t after Friday’s grand opening event.
Scores of young people flocked to the first official chance to use Eckhart Skate Park, on the site of the city’s former swimming pool. They kept skating right through a ceremony recognizing people who made it possible.
Acrobatic youngsters on skateboards, BMX bicycles and scooters flew over ramps and swooped through the park’s two deep, concrete bowls.
More formally, an older crowd listened to speakers praising everyone who made the skate park possible.
Former Mayor Norm Yoder made the park the final project of his 20-year term, which ended last December. He said private donors gave nearly $300,000 to build the park.
A sign recognized the major contributors as the James Foundation, Rieke Corporation Foundation, Ambassador Enterprises, Olive B. Cole Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County, Seiss Concrete Construction and JJP Excavating.
Yoder traced the development of the skate park all the way back to a campaign that raised the first $400 in 2008 and 2009.
Later, DeKalb High School students developed plans for the skate park in class projects from 2014-2016.
“I want to thank former Mayor Yoder for listening to the desire of the community and getting this project started,” said current Mayor Mike Ley. “Most of all, we want to thank all the advocates of the skate park. You wanted this, and you worked hard to make it happen.”
A committee of seven Auburn boys advised Yoder on how to make the park appealing to skaters. One of them, Mitch Stockwell, died in a vehicle crash March 7 at the age of 14.
The park’s designer and builder, Hunger Skateparks of Bloomington, created two benches in the form of bicycle wheels as a memorial to young Stockwell.
“We hope this brings joy to your hearts and keeps Mitch’s memory in the hearts of everyone that knew him,” Ley said to the boy’s family.
Brian Stockwell told the audience his son is “smiling down on everybody here.” He thanked Yoder “for taking the time to listen to these boys, making sure this park got built,” and expressed his gratitude to donors, with a special mention to the Godfathers Motorcycle Club of which he is a member.
“I hope everybody can respect this park, and it’s going to take everybody together to keep this park clean,” Brian Stockwell said. “If it happens, this park will outlast all of us.”
With that, Ley turned the day over to the young people on wheels, many of whom had traveled from out of town.
“Most of the skaters from Fort Wayne showed up today. We’re really excited about the new park,” said Jaden Rice of Fort Wayne.
Royce Linstromberg, 14, of Auburn, was riding his skateboard over the park’s obstacle of concrete steps. He said he and Timothy O’Keefe worked with Yoder on the project for nearly three years.
Surveying the long-awaited result of their efforts, Linstromberg said, “I think it’s a really good thing for kids to benefit the community.”
