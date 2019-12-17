AUBURN — The Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Rieke Park Lodge for a Christmas meeting and lunch.
Before lunch, President Kathy Mettert welcomed members, and Leslie Hamman gave the invocation.
Tables were adorned with candy-cane decorations in the forms of candles and candle holders. Favors and cards from the executive officers made the room festive. Mettert conducted the opening, and Stella Otterstedt read the minutes. Hamman gave the treasurer’s report, and members took up a donations for the Humane Shelter.
Under business, Mettert gave a report about Province Convention and detailed information about the deadline for the scholarship applications. She also reported on Riley Cheer Guild. Hamman gave a report about the bridge lessons that are being conducted in partnership with Eckhart Public Library.
Members received thank-you letters from St. Martin’s Clinic, the Humane Shelter and Alpha Pi Chapter. The active chapter wished the associates a happy birthday and thanked them for helping with the Christmas Boutique.
At the end of the meeting, a drawing was held for the centerpieces. Recipients were Sherri Littlejohn, Retha Butler, Emily Drayna, Susan Buttermore, Rachel Roberts, Rita Collins, Margaret Buttermore, Mary Smaltz, Susan Fischer, Joey Aiken and Mettert.
The next meeting will be March 10, 2020, at Eckhart Public Library.
