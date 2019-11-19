GARRETT — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 ladies met for brunch on Saturday, Nov. 9, at T&R Junction in Garrett.
Classmates attending were Joyce (Pfierman) Crain, Carol (Hageman) Fink, Sandy Fousnought, Peg (Ley) Gaar, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, Carrie (Hippensteel) Hefty, Andrea (Wells) Kruse, Margaret (Brumbaugh) Menges, Sally (Bertsch) Sanders. Brenda (Smith) Viers and Alice (Kelham) Yingling.
The group also collected money for its annual Angel Christmas Tree project. Bev Gunion will purchase the Christmas gifts. People who would like to make a donation to this project may contact Gunion.
The next brunch will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at T&R Junction in Garrett. To RSVP, phone Betty at 357-5779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.