AUBURN — Despite dealing with medical difficulties and undergoing multiple surgeries, an Auburn teen has received a national honor for his academic achievement.
Riley J. Boyer, 16, had been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
But Boyer’s path to achieving and maintaining academic excellence has not been without its hurdles.
At six weeks of age, it was discovered that Boyer had a subarachnoid cyst taking up three-quarters of his head and flattening his brain to the left side of his skull. He was immediately rushed to Riley Hospital for Children for his first neurosurgery in which a shunt was placed in his brain to drain and shrink the cyst.
Later, Boyer was diagnosed with severe strabismus, which led to additional surgeries. In fourth grade, Boyer began having problems with his legs and started physical therapy and occupational therapy. At his check up with his neurosurgeon in 2014, he officially was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
In 2015, the Kids Wish Network organization granted Boyer, then age 11, the wish of traveling to Disney World.
Since the Wish trip, Boyer has undergone additional surgeries, including one at the beginning of the last school year and one in April, said his mother, Tricia Hertsel. While dealing with his medical difficulties, he has continued to maintain honor roll status at Lakewood Park Christian School, where he will be a junior this fall.
Explaining details of the April surgery, Hertsel said in the midst of being evaluated for a back surgery, Boyer’s neurosurgeon was checking his shunt and discovered it had broken. In addition, it was determined that the shunt had been broken since 2017.
Hertsel said if a person’s shunt breaks, the worst case scenario is the person could die. Other typical symptoms would include irritability, vomiting, dizziness, double vision and migraines, Hertsel said.
“He didn’t have any of that,” she added.
Boyer’s neurosurgeon advised performing the back surgery and investigating the broken shunt at the same time. A CT scan was scheduled to take place before surgery. The scan revealed that the shunt definitely had been broken and was starting to move.
However, the neurosurgeon said, if the shunt had been broken since 2017 and Boyer had not experienced any issues, maybe they should just leave it alone, Hertsel said.
But Boyer had been experiencing some issues with not having full range of movement in his neck and arm and he made the decision that he wanted the neurosurgeon to go in and look it at.
The neurosurgeon discovered the shunt had calcified. She removed the shunt tubing and now Boyer has full range of motion. Boyer’s cyst has deflated and the tubing is no longer necessary to drain excess fluid. The shunt valve and catheter still remain because if they are removed, Boyer could hemorrhage and have a bigger issue, Hertsel explained.
“When he was a baby, he wasn’t supposed to make it. He wasn’t supposed to walk. He wasn’t supposed to talk, so that in itself is a miracle. And she never expected his cyst to fully just deflate and not reinflate. It’s not reinflating … He has a little tiny cyst and its not doing anything,” Hertsel said.
After a successful follow-up visit, Boyer’s neurosurgeon said she would not need to see him again and dismissed him, Hertsel said.
While missing most of the last quarter of the school year, Boyer was determined to keep up with his studies. After the back and shunt revision surgeries, he was not supposed to do school work for two weeks but instead, began doing school week on day three or four, Hertsel said.
“He pushed himself. The school was great to work with,” she added.
“I think to keep up the good grades and keep up and still get As on his tests … I’d have been crying in a corner.”
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder, Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Riley has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic success,” said the National Society of High School Scholars co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
“Riley is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
