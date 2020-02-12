FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne business leader Debra Niezer will be honored as the recipient of the 2020 Linda L. Ruffolo Dedication Award at Tapestry on Friday, April 24, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
A Fort Wayne native, Niezer has given back to the community for more than 40 years by volunteering her time and talents through her board work with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne as well as service to the University of St. Francis, Bishop Dwenger High School, Tower Bank, Kappa Kappa Kappa sorority, and Erin’s House.
Niezer worked in banking for 13 years, both in Fort Wayne and LaPorte, managing trust departments and employee benefits. She is now the chief operating officer for her family’s business, AALCO Distributing Co.
Barney, Niezer’s husband of 44 years, also shares her love of giving back to the community. The couple have two married daughters, Laura and Katie, and four grandchildren, Luke, Jude, Grace, and Bernie, all living in Fort Wayne. She enjoys traveling, golf, babysitting, and spending time at Lake Wawasee with family. Her travels include Costa Rica, Maui, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and, soon, Alaska.
As a 2011 “Pink Power Player” in the Vera Bradley Classic, she represented an extraordinary survivor, making a difference in breast cancer awareness.
Tapestry said it will honor Niezer with the Linda L. Ruffolo Dedication Award “as an inspiration to women of all ages for her dedication to our community, her professionalism, and her genuine commitment to her family and friends.”
Tapestry began in 2002 as a way to enrich the lives of women in northeast Indiana and to raise funds for scholarships.
Over the last 18 years, Tapestry has raised more than $1 million in scholarship funds and awarded scholarships to 101 students studying toward health sciences degrees at Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne.
