Fifth District candidate forums announced
AUBURN — Two candidate meet-and-greet events have been scheduled for Auburn’s Fifth District Common Council primary candidates.
These are opportunities to have personal conversations with candidates who wish to represent constituents’ views on important issues such as Auburn’s growth, direction and fiscal responsibility.
The first will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Auburn Bowl, 1815 Sprott St.
The second will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 16 at Bakers Dozen Donuts, 212 N. Main St.
Auburn’s Fifth District consists of Keyser 6, Union 6, Union 8 and a portion of Jackson North precincts. Precinct maps are available to view on the DeKalb County Clerk website.
Disclaimer: Bakers Dozen Donuts rents its facility to all parties both public and private and in no way is supporting any specific business, group, or political organization.
Commissioners to meet in executive session
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will meet in executive session at 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 24.
The executive session will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The purpose of the executive session is to discuss proposed agreements and negotiations. There will be no solar representatives or solar companies in attendance at this executive session.
The meeting is held in accordance with the following codes: IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(4) Interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects.
Commissioners cancel April 17 meeting
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will not meet on Monday, April 17 as previously scheduled.
