AUBURN — A record 43 entries rolled, walked and danced through the streets of downtown Auburn during the 17th annual Christmas Parade Tuesday night.
Judges awarded prizes in the categories of floats, walking groups and decorated vehicles:
Floats — 1. Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing; 2. Grandma and Grandpa Built a Float by Leonard and Linda Kazmirski of South Bend; 3. DeKalb FFA.
Walking Groups — 1. Turning Pointe Dance Academy; 2. Bar None Saddle Club; 3. Girl Scout Troop 00499.
Decorated Vehicle — 1. DeKalb County Highway Department’ 2. Foley and Wilhelm car; 3. Auburn Street Department.
The Waterloo Fire Department won a traveling trophy with its antique fire truck decorated in a “Feliz Navidad” theme. The Auburn Fire Department placed second.
