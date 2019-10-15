AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership is partnering with LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Angola Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a one-day leadership conference, Leadercast Women, to northeast Indiana.
The day will feature an all-female cast of speakers including Glennon Doyle, Laura Ling and Susan Packard.
In addition to those well-known speakers, Leadercast Women will feature the Country Heritage Winery Local Leaders Panel with women leaders from each of the participating communities:
• Tanya Young, executive director of the Community Foundation DeKalb County, will represent DeKalb County.
• Rose Fritzinger, director of Parkview LaGrange Foundation, will represent LaGrange County.
• Amy Ballard, a regional manager for 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, will represent Kendallville.
• Jodi Porter, owner of In Balance Accounting, will represent Angola.
Leadercast Women will provide participants with a transformative leadership experience, organizers said.
Leaders from all walks of life attend on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to hone their leadership skills and styles.
Participants will take home wisdom and tools they can apply immediately, organizers said. They will be emboldened to take courage in their daily lives, whether it be in the workplace or at home. Nine expert leaders will share their inspirational stories of courage while also teaching women steps to enable change in their lives. Attendees will walk away with the courage to make a difference in their lives, the boldness to take control of their careers and the confidence to lead themselves and others to better futures.
Tickets are available now and range in price from $75-$99. An early bird discount is available through Oct. 17. Tickets are on sale at lcwnei.com. Members of the four participating chambers should contact their chamber representatives for ticket discount information. Sponsorship opportunities \ also are available.
