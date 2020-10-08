AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 13 to 82, a news release said. Six are age 71 or older. The two youngest are 13 and 15.
For the second day in a row, the Health Department said it has no further information about any of the new patients — 24 in all over the two days.
The department typically has reported whether patients are hospitalized, recovering at home or that it has no information.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 582 cases since March and 63 in the first eight days of October. The rate of nearly eight cases per day puts October on a pace to become the month with the most new cases.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 57 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Tuesday, with 16 admitted to intensive-care units, a number that is unchanged over the past several days.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19. The most recent death was reported Monday.
The Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
