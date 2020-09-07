AUBURN — Liz Winsley of Auburn loves to walk.
"I've always loved walking," Winsley said. "My 'go-to' is to get out and walk. I love being outdoors. I love seeing things."
So it is hardly surprising that Winsley fills a role as president of the Three Rivers Strollers, which is part of the American Volksmarch Association, also known as "America's Walking Club."
Walking is one of the sports sponsored by the American Volkssport Association. The term "volkssport" is German for "sport of the people." Volkssports are noncompetitive sports that promote fun, fitness and friendship.
The American Volkssport Association has a nationwide, grassroots network of over 200 active clubs presenting more than 2,500 volkssporting events each year. People of any background, age, and ability are welcome to participate.
Though walking is the primary activity, the volkssporting movement also includes bicycling, swimming, cross-country skiing or snow-shoeing and other approved activities.
On Saturday, the Three Rivers Strollers hosted the annual Labor Day weekend Volksmarch in Auburn. Beginning at Rieke Park, participants could walk either a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer trail. Starting times were between 8 and 11 a.m., and participants had to finish the walk by 2 p.m.
Participants received a map and verbal instructions, ensuring it was safe for everybody, Winsley said. The walk proceeded to Eckhart Park, along the Merle Bassett Trail, through downtown Auburn, through Thomas Park and back around the pond at Rieke Park.
Traditional volksmarches take place over one day. There also are year-round events that can be completed any time participants choose, Winsley explained.
Locally, year-round walks have starting points at locations including Pokagon State Park, the Columbia City YMCA, Jorgensen YMCA in Fort Wayne, and Hall's Restaurant on Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. For those walks, participants enter the facility and ask for the "walk box," Winsley explained. They sign in and receive a map. Those who are volksmarchers have special books that are stamped to keep track of events they have participated in, and kilometers they covered.
Winsley said she began participating in volksmarches around 1997 or 1998. After her first walk, she was hooked, she said.
Winsley has completed walks in 26 states and the District of Columbia.
"I hope to someday get all 50" states, she said.
Her husband, Don, also has walked in Germany, Belgium, Holland and France.
"The walks are set to see the best places," she said. "You get to see a lot of neat things. … We've seen a lot more of the United States just by doing these walks."
Winsley said she probably has logged as many as 8,000 kilometers as a volksmarcher. There were a couple of times where she rose up for the challenge of completing 100 10-kilometer walks during the course of a year.
"It got to be a little tough at the end," she noted.
Membership in the Three Rivers Strollers costs $5 per year for individuals or families. For more information on volkssporting, visit AVA.org.
