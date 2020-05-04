AUBURN — The pandemic has caused thousands of layoffs in DeKalb County, but most of them should be temporary, the DeKalb County Council heard Monday.
So far, 3,100 DeKalb County residents have field unemployment claims since early March, said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
“All indications that we have is that those are temporary,” King told council members Monday at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
King later calculated that 3,100 layoffs would equal a 14% unemployment rate for DeKalb County. However, he noted that it could be higher, because not everyone who is laid off will file for unemployment benefits.
“Aside from a few smaller shops that had announced closures,” he said, “… those folks should be able to get back to work as the state begins to open up.”
King has heard no reports of permanent layoffs by major employers, he said.
Of the 3,100 unemployment claims, about 1,600 are in what he called the core industries of manufacturing, logistics and distribution.
“The automotive industry is a big part of that, because of how it’s been halted industry-wide,” King said.
King visited the council to present his agency’s annual contract with county government and report on the partnership’s activities.
“Ooverall we had a very good year” in 2019, King said. The partnership worked with businesses on 21
21 projects totaling $29.2 million in investments. Roughly two-thirds involved industrial expansion,with one-third representing new businesses, mostly commercial and retail)
Among the largest projects were a Tower Automotive equipment expansion in Auburn and Mossberg Industries building expansion in Garrett.
In all, the projects helped retain more than 1,200 jobs and created 141 new jobs, King said.
“Before all this hit in early March” with the pandemic slowdown, “2020 was off to a hot start just on the number of projects we had,” King said.
From January through early March, the partnership assisted with $17 million in projects that are in progress, he said.
King presented a contract with the county to contribute $91,097 to the development partnership this year, an increase from $76,119 last year.
King said the increase is large because the contract ran for the past four years with its rate locked in.
DeKalb County’s contribution is the largest for the partnership, which also has contracts with all cities and towns in the county, as well as private funding support.
“Their services are much appreciated,” said council President Rick Ring. He said county government lacks a person who can direct a business through the hoops of starting or expanding.
Later Monday morning, the DeKalb County Commissioners approved the contract.
