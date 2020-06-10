AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 85.
Two of the new patients, ages 36 and 43, are reported to be recovering at home.
The third patient, age 82, is hospitalized, becoming only the fifth of DeKalb County’s 85 patients who was reported to be hospitalized. That patient also becomes the second-oldest reported in DeKalb County. a 91-year-old patient was confirmed on May 28.
DeKalb County has seen 46 new cases in the past eight days — more than half its total since the first case was reported March 24. The county reported only 27 cases in the first two months of the pandemic.
DeKalb still continues to have the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 83 of its 85 virus patients. The average age of those 80 patients is 40 years. Only 12 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only four of the 82 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
