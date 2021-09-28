AUBURN — The DeKalb County reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and 12 cases on Tuesday.
Out of those 67 cases, only 11 of them were school-aged children with the number heading in potentially the right direction after Tuesday’s report from the DeKalb County Health Department.
Tuesday’s 12 cases saw one case in all age categories except for the 51-60 age group, which had six new cases. The weekend’s case count break down by age was spread out between the age groupings.
Those 67 cases included: seven in the 0-10 age group, six in the 11-20 age group, five in the 21-30 age group, 16 in the 31-40 age group, 14 in the 41-50 age group, six in the 51-60 age group, four in the 61-70 age group, eight in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group.
County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said in a text on Tuesday that we could be at a breaking point and numbers could be on their way down.
As of last week’s state rankings, DeKalb County was still orange for a high spread of the virus.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Middaugh Hall during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Vaccinations are also available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg parking lot.
During fair week, Souder is urging everyone to wear and mask and remember social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.