Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, C.R. 427, Waterloo; enter in door 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes: 2021 summer school plans; Come Back Stronger grant acceptance; Chromebook bid award; and J.R. Watson Elementary School courtyard. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place after the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637.
