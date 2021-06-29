The Star phone systems out, contact us via email
AUBURN — KPC Media Group’s phone system in the Auburn office continues to be out of service. If you need to share news information, please contact: Editor Andy Barrand by email at abarrand@kpcmedia.com, Assistant Editor Jeff Jones at jjones@kpcmedia.com or Kathryn Bassett at kbassett@kpcmedia.com.
Subscriptions and delivery issues should be sent to circulation@kpcmedia.com
Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Butler
BUTLER — Mobile vaccination clinics are planned Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Noblesville giving out bonuses
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to public employees.
Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other city workers will get $1,000.
“We didn’t give raises this year, and this is our way of saying thank you for working through the health crisis. ... People will spend a lot of this money locally,” Mayor Chris Jensen said.
The money will come from Noblesville’s share of federal aid for the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.
Jensen said police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were at risk of getting COVID-19, the Indianapolis Star reported.
“They were out answering calls and in close contact with people,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.