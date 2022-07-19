WATERLOO — An Anderson man faces multiple charges after he led police officers on a chase Monday in a stolen vehicle.
The pursuit began at 7:17 p.m. on Interstate 69 northbound between the 329 and 334 mile markers, ending at exit 334, the Waterloo exit.
Jessie Joe Charles Williams, 32, of the 1600 block of Sherwood Drive, Anderson, was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and theft, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and conversion, both Class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving and refusal to identify self, both Class C misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood, both as a Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
In his report, Officer Cory Rowe wrote that he was returning to Butler from Parkview Randallia hospital in full uniform in an unmarked police vehicle northbound near the Dupont Road exit when a beige 1994 Chevrolet Caprice passed him at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle slowed down and got into the driving lane and Rowe continued in the passing lane, passing the Caprice, which was behind slower traffic. At mile marker 329, the Auburn exit, the Caprice passed Rowe’s vehicle again at a high rate of speed. Rowe wrote that he caught up to the vehicle, pacing it at 88 mph.
Rowe noted the Caprice went over the yellow fog line on the left side of the road, at which time Rowe activated the emergency lights on his vehicle.
The Caprice slowed below the 70 mph speed limit, but again crossed the fog line like it was going to stop but got back into the driving lane and continued northbound.
Rowe wrote that he turned on his siren and the Caprice sped up to 110 mph. Approaching the 334 mile marker at the Waterloo exit, Rowe said the driver of the Caprice attempted to turn onto the exit ramp at the last second, causing the vehicle to spin out, enter a ditch and strike a tree.
Once the vehicle stopped, Rowe said he exited his vehicle with his pistol drawn and ordered the driver out of his vehicle. Williams exited from the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot up the embankment. Once on the bridge, he ran east where he was intercepted at gunpoint by Rowe and a Waterloo officer and taken into custody.
Williams allegedly told police he wasn’t driving the car but was instead walking. He told police he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and she dropped him off.
After obtaining a search warrant, units from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department searched the vehicle, finding open containers inside but no identification.
While transporting Williams to the jail, police were notified the vehicle had been reported stolen in Anderson.
Rowe was able to speak with an Anderson police officer and received a Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo of Williams, confirming his identity.
Williams was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for a blood draw and medical clearance before being returned to the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.