AUBURN — With the public’s safety in mind, a building at 300 E. 7th St. in downtown Auburn has been condemned because of its fragile state.
The two-story building in question — Tri-State Memorials — is owned by Jeff Foulks. The business has been temporarily closed until the building can be made safe.
The Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety addressed the issue during its Thursday morning meeting, adding it to the agenda as Kellie Knauer, building, planning and development director, spoke.
Herb Horrom, chair of the board, said the building currently is in “fragile condition.”
Knauer said a structural engineer inspected the building on Friday and it was determined that the building was unsafe because it could potentially fall at any point.
She said the building has already partially collapsed and it is in danger of falling more. The extent of the current damage is the rear 11 feet of the building. The structural engineer recommended that the building be shored up immediately.
To help protect the public, Knauer asked the board for its approval to close Union Street between 6th and 7th streets until the building can be made safe or it is tore down.
Board member Danny McAfee said he will feel safe if the whole block of Union Street was closed to traffic and if the sidewalk along 7th Street was closed.
“I believe fencing is probably necessary,” he said.
McAfee went on to ask City Attorney Erik Weber if there was a way the city could force the building to be demolished.
Weber said city administration has had discussions with Foulks.
He said the city administration is working with the owner to figure out what exactly is going to be done with the property. There is a potential that the building could be sold.
“We need to provide a situation that is as safe as possible,” Weber said.
With approval of the board, Union Street between 6th and 7th streets will be closed immediately and fencing will go up around the building in the coming days.
The closure has a direct impact on Messenger as its parking lot faces the building on the west side. The company will lose about 12 parking spaces for now until the building can be made safe. Messenger employees will still have access to its parking lot off of 5th Street.
In other business, two street projects and the downtown streetscape project are moving forward as contracts were approved and bids were awarded.
M.F. Projects LLC will begin work on the streetscape along 9th Street between Main and Cedar in the coming weeks as the city looks to upgrade the sidewalk and replace the utilities under the sidewalk. The project is the first phase of several to renovate the sidewalks downtown. The work is scheduled to be sufficiently done by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival weekend over Labor Day.
M.F. Projects LLC was also awarded the bid for reconstruction work on 19th Street from Van Buren Street to Jackson Street. Daryl McConnell, city engineer, said eight contractors were solicited for bids but only one responded.
M.F. Projects LLC submitted a bid of $116,650. The engineer’s estimated cost was $96,689.
The final project was awarded to Brooks Construction for milling and resurfacing of the Auburn Meadows Subdivision. This project is being paid for with Community Crossing grant funds.
McConnell said two bids were submitted for the project with the low bid being $424,834, which is higher than the engineer’s estimate of $351,374.
McConnell said current construction and material costs have raised the price of all projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.