AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new death of a person who was positive for the coronavirus and 47 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The death brings the county’s total to 49, including 15 county residents with COVID-19 who have died in the first half of December.
The patient who died was older than 90 years. No further information about the death will be released, the department said.
Wednesday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 2,653 since the start of the pandemic and 688 in December, an average of 43 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; eight between ages 11-20; nine from 21-30 years of age; seven between 31-40; 11 who are 41-50 years old; five who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 217 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units, with both numbers unchanged Wednesday.
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an eighth-grade student at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, the DeKalb Eastern school district said Wednesday on its app.
Contract tracing is complete, and parents of 10 students who are affected have been notified. If parents have not received communication from the school, their children do not have to enter quarantine.
State tops 120 deaths
Noble County recorded one new death as Indiana topped 120 deaths overall for the second straight day.
Noble County’s 52nd death occurred Dec. 3 and was uploaded to the state dashboard this week. The person who died was 80 years old or older, according to demographic information.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 12 people in their 70s and 32 at 80 or older.
Death reports may lag with the state due to reporting delays from the hospital or nursing home as well as due to verification efforts from the state to crosscheck patient death information against the testing database and check supplied information about the primary cause of death.
Indiana reported 124 deaths Wednesday, the third-highest single-day report ever and the second day in a row when Indiana reported more than 120 deaths, after 127 were logged Tuesday.
The state is averaging 83 deaths per day so far in December, far higher than the 45 per day average in November, which was double the 22 per day average in October, which was double the 11 per day average in September.
Deaths in Indiana are running at their highest point ever, coming off record-high hospitalizations at the end of November. Historically, high hospital admissions are a strong indicator of high death counts to come.
Indiana’s total hospital census sits at 3,192 patients statewide, down a bit from the day before and lower than the all-time high of more than 3,400 patients, but still more than triple where patient loads were prior to the surge that started in October and ran for two months.
Locally, case counts rose by dozens in local counties although the region has seen some improvement in the number of new cases lately.
Noble County added 59 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Steuben County with 30. LaGrange County increased by 22 cases from the day before.
Steuben County improved to an orange rating via the state’s county metrics scoring this week after its positivity rate dropped compared to a week ago, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties remain in red and Noble County holds in orange.
Counties in red are limited to gatherings of no more than 25 people, while orange counties are capped at 50 people.
