AUBURN — John Weimer of Auburn will celebrate his 92nd birthday Friday.
Born in Fort Wayne, he is the oldest of seven children and graduated from Avilla High School.
He and his wife of 67 years, Joan, have two daughters, Cindy and Larry Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne and Karen and the late Dean Pfefferkorn of Auburn. He also has three grandsons, eight great-grandchildren and a ninth great-grandchild on the way.
He was a tool and die maker and operated Weimer Swimming Pool Service for 45 years.
He will celebrate with family at home.
