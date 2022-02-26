WATERLOO — A number of DeKalb Middle School band and choir students participated in the Indiana State School contest Jan. 29 at Angola Middle School.
For many of the sixth-grade students, this represented the first time they played their instruments without the guidance of a director, middle school band director Colby Stackhouse said.
“Gold, silver or bronze rating, we are extremely proud of our students and their dedication to excellence,” he said.
Ensemble ratings
Gold
Woodwind duo: Hunter Elkins and Sylvia Neal.
Woodwind trio: Ethan Wolfe, Isaac Webb and Isabella Reust.
Woodwind trio: Lydia VanAuken, Sylvia Neal and Delia King.
Percussion ensemble: Makayelee Hartman-Crowell, Elise Browand, Jet Ruse, Kaden Fordeck, Jeremiah Bloemeke, Zaqkhi Freeman and Mackenzie McDonald.
Vocal ensemble: Laynee Osbon and Corielle Flowers.
Vocal ensemble: Bella Karch, Aurora Miser-Buhite, Molly Reasner, Annie Schweitzer and Claire Woodcox.
Woodwind quartet: Lilly Hull, Isabella Reust, Allison Hamman and Kaitlyn Keesler.
Woodwind quartet: Navaira Tyler, Kayla Roberts, Nick Hawn and Mackenzie Schory.
Brass quartet: Elena Norrick, Taylor Webber, Landon King and Henry Holbrook.
Brass quartet: Taylor Webber, Tristan Williams, Levi Deitrich and Landon King.
Brass Quartet: Isaiah Fox, Christian Hartsfield, Quentin Fislar and Landon Sliger.
Brass quintet: Elliot Neal, Christian Hartsfield, Armani Parker, Matthew Schumann and Sophia Gerber.
Brass trio: Quentin Fislar, Oliver Derrow and Tucker Payne.
Percussion trio: Bryce Page, Peyton Creech and Luke Merritt.
Brass trio: Oliver Derrow, Charles Holbrook and Armani Parker.
Silver
Woodwind trio: Zuri Farver, Delia King and Lydia VanAuken.
Tuba trio: Claire Haber, Remmington Bartlett and Emma Lapadot.
Bronze
Brass quartet: Arianna Lane, Connor Clingan, Griffin Elkins and Wyatt Neeley.
Solo ratings
Gold
Claire Haber, tuba solo.
Natalie Dunn, baritone solo.
Levi Deitrich, baritone solo.
Tucker Payne, trumpet solo.
Landon Sliger, trumpet solo.
Lydia VanAuken, flute solo.
Jacob Kurtz, piano solo.
Aubrey Dunn, vocal solo.
Madeline Gillenwater, vocal solo.
Molly Reasner, vocal solo.
Zella Storey, vocal solo.
Madyson Wilson, vocal solo.
Asher Webb, alto sax solo.
Noelle Shepherd, clarinet solo.
Oliver Derrow, trumpet solo.
Kailyn Atkinson, flute solo.
Wyatt Knepper, alto sax solo.
Tyson Shiffli, trombone solo.
Veronoka Bauman, clarinet solo.
Allison Courtney, snare drum solo.
Isaac Webb, flute solo.
Isaiah Fox, horn solo.
Mackenzie Schory, clarinet solo.
Elise Browand, snare drum solo.
Peyton Creech, snare drum solo.
Luke Merritt, tenor drum solo.
Judith Schweitzer, violin solo.
Schuyler Wells, trumpet solo.
Silver
Rialynn Hakey, vocal solo.
Ethan Wolfe, alto sax solo.
