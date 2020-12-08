Officers arrest 11
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 11 people from Dec. 1-8, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Keigan Chriswell, 21, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 1 at 12:13 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Angela Williams, 30, of the 2200 block of Glen Hollow Drive, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 2 at 11 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Colton Jaquay, 25, of the 1200 block of North C.R. 800E, Avilla, was arrested Dec. 3 at 12:31a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kari Ensley, 39, of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 3 at 12:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and false informing a Class B misdemeanor; possession methamphamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Desirae Chagoya, 31, of the 9600 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 5 at 2:40 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Morgan Piner, 22, of the 700 block of 765 Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 6 at 4:50 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, Level 6 felony.
Theresa Clements, 35, of Garrett, was arrested Dec. 6 at 4:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amanda Long, 38, of the 4500 block of South County Farm Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Stacy Clark, 49, of the 800 block of North C.R. 350E, Angola, was arrested Dec. 7 at 2:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Pitts, 48, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested Dec. 8 at 11:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license.
Megan Brewer, 36, of the 23700 block of Marquette Boulevard, South Bend, was arrested Dec. 8 at 11:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Arson suspect’s address revised
Court records have amended the address for Daniel Wortman, 23, who is facing a charge of arson, a Level 4 felony.
Jail records at the time of his arrest on Nov. 28 listed Wortman as a resident of the South Cedar Street address in Auburn where the arson occurred, which is the home of his mother, according to a police affidavit. The Star used the Cedar Street address in news stories about the arson.
Court records now list Wortman’s address as the 1200 block of Rohm Drive in Auburn. That was the address listed in jail records at the time of his previous arrest Oct. 21 on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
