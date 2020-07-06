AUBURN — A driver was arrested on a felony charge Friday after a chain-reaction crash in west Auburn.
Chaynee Bry, 26, of the 1100 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony.
An Auburn Police report said Friday at 11:13 a.m. Bry’s 2012 Jeep Liberty struck the rear of a car that was stopped for a red light on West 7th Street (S.R. 8) at Grandstaff Drive. The impact pushed the car into a third car that was stopped in front of it.
The other drivers, Tara J. Bean, 57, of Fort Wayne, and Stephanie S. Reynolds, 51, of Auburn, reported slight neck pain but were not transported to a hospital, a police report said.
One witness told police that Bry made a turn onto 7th Street from Indiana Avenue at a high rate of speed. He then drove westbound, weaving in and out of traffic, at high speed.
A second witness told police she was driving westbound on 7th Street when Bry passed her at a speed she estimated at 80 mph. The witness said she saw Bry’s vehicle strike Bean’s 2016 Ford Fusion.
Bry was taken to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn at 12:15 p.m.
