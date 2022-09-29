AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District along with the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control has scheduled a free rain barrel workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The workshop will be held at the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control facility, 2010 Wayne St.
This is a hands-on workshop where residents will learn how and actually construct a rain barrel. Barrels are provided as well as the correct power tools and mechanical fittings. Those participating will leave with a fully functional rain barrel.
The workshop is free to public however there is a limited amount of barrels available so registration is required. To register contact the DeKalb County SWCD at jknudson@co.dekalb.in.us to reserve a spot.
