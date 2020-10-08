AUBURN — In October 2010, Lori Berndt turned her entrepreneurial dream into reality when she launched The Olive Twist in Fort Wayne.
After months of planning and consulting with the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center, Lori and her husband, Terry Berndt, opened their first boutique in Covington Plaza to offer gourmet olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars to Fort Wayne consumers.
Its initial success led to the opening of a second store in the couple’s hometown of Auburn. While the Covington Plaza store remains at its original location, the Auburn store eventually was expanded and moved to its current location at 203 N. Main St.
Over the years, Lori Berndt has consulted with her customers and partnered with many local restaurants, chefs, healthcare providers and schools to spread the word about how to create healthy foods using gourmet olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars as key ingredients. She has been a regular instructor for the Division of Continuing Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne, and she has spoken in front of many organizations, offering healthy recipes that eventually were turned into The Olive Twist cookbook.
Her two stores have evolved beyond olive oils and balsamic vinegars to offer a variety of other gourmet food products, culinary gift items and bulk teas.
This month, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, The Olive Twist is planning special activities. The Olive Twist also is partnering with area restaurants to offer free samples of foods made with the store’s gourmet olive oils and/or aged balsamic vinegars. These samples will be available Friday and Saturday throughout October. Some of the Auburn partners involved in The Olive Twist’s anniversary celebrations are: Auburn Brewing Company, Auburn Fresh Food Hub, The Deli at Sixth and Main and Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings.
During October, The Olive Twist also will be selling its limited-edition 10-Year Anniversary Hand-Crafted Tiramisu Balsamic Glaze. A portion of the glaze sales will be donated to Northeast Indiana Cancer Services in honor of Lori Berndt’s sister, Pamela Hollinger, who died 10 years ago.
More information on The Olive Twist’s 10-year anniversary activities is online at theolivetwist.com. To learn more about the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center, visit isbdc.org.
