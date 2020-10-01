AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association has released the winners in its annual summer art exhibit.
For Enjoy the Outdoors, 20 local artists decorated garden benches for a summer-long display.
Cash awards were based on professional judging, with 80% of scoring from judging by art professor Eric Carlson of the University of Saint Francis. Winners were:
1. “Scales and Tales” by Alisha Getts, $500 prize;
2. “A Garden Full of Greenes” by Jessica L.D. Greene, $250 prize;
3. “There’s a Fungus Among Us” by Sonia Stauffer, $100 prize.
Honorable mention — ‘“insects” by John Platt IV.
People’s choice award winners were:
1. “Whooterville” by Shellie Bellinger;
2. “Scales and Tales” by Alisha Getts;
3. “A Garden Full of Greenes” by Jessica L.D. Greene.
