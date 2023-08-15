AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved a memorandum of understanding with the DeKalb Central school district that adds a second full-time school resource officer.
DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas attended Monday’s meeting to make the request. He explained the sheriff’s office has a memorandum of understanding with the school district to provide one full-time SRO. The school reimburses the county for the SRO’s salary and the SRO is dedicated to the school full time, year round, Thomas explained.
“The school would like to add a second SRO under what is essentially the same MOU where the school would also pay the second SRO’s salary,” Thomas added.
“After presenting the information to you on June 3, you requested to know if the school district would also pay for the benefits of the second SRO. A couple of days later I had a meeting with Superintendent Steve Teders and relayed your request to him,” Thomas told the commissioners.
“On July 25, the school board had a meeting and the board approved paying $60,500 per SRO. That would a bit more than cover the SRO’s salary. This agreement would not only be a benefit to the school but also a benefit to the citizens of DeKalb County. The SRO that is already in place at the school is primarily dedicated to the high school and because of all the summertime activities that take place there, the SRO is there through the entire summer.”
Thomas said the second SRO primarily would be assigned to DeKalb Middle School and would only be there when teachers and students are present.
“On non-school days and during the summer, this person would be an additional patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office,” he explained.
“I believe the proposed MOU is reasonable. The school is paying the salary of the SRO and getting the additional benefit of the SRO in the building. The county would be paying for partial of the benefits and getting an additional patrol deputy close to half of the year,” Thomas added.
“Today, I’m asking the commissioners vote to move forward to provide DeKalb Central schools with a second SRO under the proposed MOU.
“I’m a big SRO supporter so I’m supportive of your recommendation,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“Fine with me,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I don’t think I have any problem with it,” Commissioners President William Hartman added.
“We’re going to get that part-time deputy for the cost of benefits.”
Dave Holt of Waterloo questioned the process that was used to arrive at Monday’s decision.
“I’ve got four kids in school — elementary, middle and high school. If I had it my way, you’d have an officer in every building all day long. Appreciate all of what you’re doing,” Holt told the commissioners.
“My concern is the process we just went through to get to here. I don’t understand why we had the sheriff as a mediator negotiating terms of payment. Why wasn’t that done by a representative of the county, not the sheriff, and the superintendent?” Holt asked.
“Because it’s the sheriff’s department,” Hartman said.
“He pretty much has the say.”
“But it’s a bigger thing than — he’s got to implement it. He’s got to take care of it. He’s got to train people. He’s got all this on his plate to do already,” Holt went on.
“Why wouldn’t one commissioner just call the superintendent and say, ‘Hey, what we gonna do to move forward because we need to get more. What can we do together?’ We’ve got the two biggest tax entities in the county — the government and the school. That’s where the majority of our taxes go. I wouldn’t expect to put a third person as a mediator of cost. I understand it’s his department, and he’s going to administrate it, but it’s got to be a community effort, not the sheriff’s effort, to bring SROs to our school.”
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring, who was in the audience during Monday’s meeting, attempted to explain why that process had been followed.
“This is a position that, as an elected official, it is his responsibility. Commissioners need to be involved. The council needs to be involved. The county attorney needs to be involved. But the lead on this has to be the elected official and the school board. Everybody else has got a piece in it but that is the process,” Ring said.
“And right now there’s a debate within the legislature within the state as to whether or not that is going to be something that continues. Actually the issue came up because of a sheriff’s negotiated contract in Lake County,” Ring continued.
“It is a topic of conversation. But the way things exist right now, he’s an elected official and that is his responsibility. You have to have a part in it as the county administrators. Council has to have a part in it because of the financial aspect of it. It all has to be approved by the county attorney to make sure it’s being done correctly so that’s why it’s being done this way.”
“And the sheriff’s office is mentioned specifically as a party of the MOU,” Watson noted.
