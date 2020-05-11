AUBURN — The City of Auburn is not trying to force anyone into connecting to its new sanitary sewer north of DeKalb High School, the city attorney said.
“We’re not trying to cause a hardship or difficulty to people,” W. Erik Weber told the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday morning.
Two weeks ago, a citizen met with the commissioners to express concerns that connecting to a new sewer along C.R. 427 could be prohibitively expensive. It might mean tunneling under the highway and installing a lift station.
Two commissioners responded by criticizing the city’s process in extending its sewer line to serve two homes north of the high school.
In doing so, the city may have triggered a requirement for additional homes within 300 feet of the sewer to connect to it, the neighboring homeowner said.
“The city was not looking to pick up additional customers,” Weber said Monday. “The concept was that maybe some homeowners would be interested.”
County Zoning Administrator Chris Gaumer told the commissioners that the mandate to connect to a nearby sewer comes from a recent county ordinance.
“This is the first project where the health department has been required to enforce that order,” Gaumer said.
Commissioners said the county ordinance simply coincides with state regulations.
Weber said the city has extended its sewer network, when requested, to the Diamond Lake and Bear Creek housing developments, the Interstate 69 rest park and the DeKalb County Airport, all south of Auburn.
Weber said he does not know of any situations when nearby homeowners were required to connect to a city sewer.
“I think that in retrospect, certainly it would have been probably wise to have a meeting” with neighbors of the new sewer near the high school, Weber said.
Expanding the sewer “without having public hearings or meetings, that’s what’s making it hard on people in the county,” said Commissioner Don Grogg.
“The ball’s in our court,” Commissioners President William Hartman said after listening to Weber’s presentation. “This is in the county’s court, now, and we will address it.”
“We’re on the same team when it comes to this,” Weber said. “Getting people on sanitary sewers is a good thing. At a significant cost is a bad thing.”
Weber said there may be a middle ground between the county’s ordinance and a separate state rule that gives the city authority over when to require connections to its sewers.
Weber added, “There is a solution to it.”
