Police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 22-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Luis Reyes, 22, of the 5100 block of Truemper Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Nov. 22 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Connor Kissinger, 22, of the 600 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 5 a.m. Nov. 24 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Autumn Heath, 21, of the 5000 block of South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Nov. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
