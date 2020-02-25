GARRETT — Taxpayers in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will be charged a lower rate this year compared to 2019, according to the annual Financial Report Card presented at Monday’s meeting.
The 2020 tax rate will be 1.1031 per $100 of assessed property value compared to 1.1670 per $100 last year, according to the Financial Report Card.
The report also showed a significant increase in assessed valuation at $408,371,852, compared to $379,913,838 in 2019.
Also of note, the report listed Garrett’s enrollment at 1,774 students, with 1,028 transported to and from school for a total of 966 miles driven daily.
The school district has 226 employees, with eight administrators, 113 certified instructors, 14 clerical employees, eight technical and nursing staff members, 24 aides, 20 custodial employees, 21 cooks and 18 bus drivers. A full copy of the report can be found on the school’s website.
Two eighth-grade students presented a service-learning project Monday to help tutor math students.
Katelyn Joseph and Kelsey Bergman, along with teacher Ellie Johnson, described the fundraiser that includes a tutoring blitz to help with algebra skills in the Locomotive Learning Center and for grades 6-8 to assist them with math skills.
Their proposal would also help the community as a whole by partnering with Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, a shelter providing restorative care for women experiencing a homelessness, fleeing domestic abuse; women who are pregnant with no support network or just needing a safe place to stay and encouragement as they rebuild their lives.
The fundraiser would help the women turn their lives in a new direction and help them get through hard times, Joseph told the board. Through the fundraiser, the students will provide residents with welcome kits including hygiene items, journals, special treats and notes of encouragement.
The tutoring blitz is planned during two sessions a week, starting March 31 through April 21, from 3:15-4:15 p.m., in the school cafeteria. Ten dollars will be charged for 1-to-1 tutoring, or $7 for 2-to-1 sessions, with a goal to raise $500 for Hearten House.
As the timing of the classes coincides with ILEARN testing in April, the tutorials will help target student math scores and offer experience for students as well as helping teachers. Each participating student will receive a bottle of water and granola bar during the sessions. The board unanimously approved the project plan.
In building reports, J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus thanked science fair coordinator Tammy Smith for her help and judges, including school board member Larry Getts. The event was held last week.
A Fancy Family Dance is planned for March 15, replacing the annual father-daughter, mom-son dances. Surfus said the new event will celebrate families.
She also thanked music instructor Kelly Gomes for acquiring 40 tickets to “Matilda the Musical” being staged through Saturday at the Arts United Center in Fort Wayne. J.E. Ober fifth-grade student Chloe Zuehsow is a member of the cast, and the tickets were for Zuehsow’s homeroom classmates and a parent to attend.
Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden also thanked coordinators for the recent science fair at his school, adding all division winners were invited to attend the regional science fair.
“It’s no secret we have a great school district,” Fielden said, noting three student teachers chose to serve the middle school this year, the second year in a row. He credited Garrett teachers Jessica Carlson and Tony Thomas, both instructors at Purdue Fort Wayne, for sharing the great things happening at Garrett during their classes.
Weaver presented the high school updates as Principal Matt Smith was attending high school orientation at the same time.
Smith’s report showed the master schedule is well under way and sophomores are taking practice ISTEP tests this week in preparation for March testing. Winter sports are wrapping up with Garrett hosting the boys sectional this week.
Smith congratulated wrestlers Clayton Fielden, Colton Weimer and Hayden Brady for their showing at the state finals last weekend, and the soloists at the state ISSMA contest Saturday.
Weaver noted this is National Public Schools week and also FFA Week. Special events are planned throughout the week including informative videos on social media about pride in public schools.
The Railroader Rush Show Choir Invitational will take place March 14, with about choirs slated to perform to date. A mock presidential debate is planned March 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center with students portraying the various candidates.
The board approved a bus service agreement with the DeKalb County Eastern School District; an overnight boys soccer camp trip to Anderson University; a trip to the National Center for Construction Education and Research in Aurora, Colorado; a gift card resolution awarding students for extracurricular activities; lot pricing for the Brennan Estates subdivision; the appointment of Bill Schaab to the Eckhart Public Library board of trustees; a Title II grant for professional development; a trip for two instructors to visit Roscoe High School in Roscoe, Texas; and attendance procedures and enrollment packets for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start.
In personnel matters, the school board approved the following:
- The hiring of Jason Wiley as temporary high school industrial tech instructor and Leslie Ellis-Skal as middle school sixth-grade instructional assistant.
- Resignations of Head Start assistant Lindsay Wallace, Head Start Program Assistant Gabrielle France and Head Start Family Support Specialist Tiffany Lough.
- The hiring of Haley Albright and Robert Deventer as volunteer assistant track coaches; Mary Roehrs as assistant softball coach; Marissalee Johnson as volunteer assistant softball coach; Taylor Cool as JV baseball coach and Scott Bishop as volunteer assistant baseball coach.
- The resignation of Chad Kennedy as boys soccer coach.
