LAOTTO — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68 near LaOtto, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Driver Kenneth Gannon, 62, of Fort Wayne and his passenger, Ronald Gurden, 75, also of Fort Wayne, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Gannon suffered a laceration to his right wrist. Gurden complained of head pain and was experiencing difficulty breathing according to a news release.
Driver Donna R. Garcia, 24, of Kendallville and her passenger, Marcus A. Garcia, age not available, also of Kendallville, each complained of head pain, police said. They were treated by emergency personnel at the accident scene.
Police said Garcia was traveling west on C.R. 68 and failed to stop at the stop sign at S.R. 3, when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox slid through the intersection and collided with the southbound 2014 Buick Encore driven by Gannon.
Police said conditions were icy with snow on the road at the time of the accident. Both vehicles came to rest in an embankment southwest of the intersection.
Donna Garcia was issued two citations at the scene, police said. Both vehicles were believed to be total losses.
County police were assisted by the LaOtto and Avilla fire departments, Parkview EMS, C. Noel’s Towing and Riverside Towing.
