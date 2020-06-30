AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Two patients, ages 52 and 60, are reported to be recovering at home.
They raised the county’s total to 159 cases. DeKalb County reported 121 new cases in June, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed with 17 cases over the past seven days.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 157 patients is 43 years. Only 36 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only nine of the 159 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
COVID-19 cases are still being added in neighboring counties, but the rate of increase continues to be slower than in recent weeks.
After a localized surge toward the beginning of the month, the region is now back in line with the state as a whole, which has seen decreases in COVID-19 for several weeks straight.
Tuesday, the four-county region added 13 cases overall, with LaGrange County showing the largest increase compared to Monday.
LaGrange County added seven cases to increase to 456 overall, another single-day rise after numerous double-digit increase in prior weeks. Noble County increased three cases to 434 overall, while Steuben County was up two to 123.
No new deaths were reported in the region, with Noble County holding at 28, LaGrange County at six, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
Indiana as a whole posted a nearly average number on the final day of June at 366 new cases statewide. Across the 30-day month, the state averaged 367 cases per day. That was a significant drop from the May per-day average of 531 and down from the April average of 523 cases per day.
Deaths were also on average for the final day of the month, logging in at 16 deaths statewide, matching the June average of 16 per day.
That daily average was also down in June from statewide averages of 30 deaths per day in May and 32 deaths daily in April.
Indiana hospitalizations have been in decline and hospital capacity has remained good, all signs that could allow the state to advance to the fifth and final step of its Back on Track reopening plan, originally forecast for Saturday, July 4.
In that stage, if Gov. Eric Holcomb green-lights that final step, Indiana would resume operations similar to pre-COVID-19 days with all businesses allowed to open and gatherings of all sizes allowed to take place again.
That being said, recommendations to wear a mask, socially distance from other people and limit exposure as much as possible are expected to continue for weeks and months beyond the final step of the reopening plan.
Northeast Indiana had been experiencing a short-term surge in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations from about mid-May to mid-June, but current data suggests that surge peaked about two weeks ago, as COVID-19 activity in northeast Indiana has been in steady decline again.
Neighboring Elkhart County is still continuing to battle rises in new cases. LaGrange County has been showing sharp rises in cases like its western neighbor, but activity in LaGrange County has slowed in recent days.
LaGrange County instituted a mandatory mask mandate for public spaces on June 15, although state COVID-19 data shows that the situation had just about peaked at that time.
Mask adherence in northeast Indiana has been spotty. A KPC Media Group poll conducted on Facebook in recent weeks showed that more than half of respondents said they don’t wear masks in public.
