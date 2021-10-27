• Ashley — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday
• Auburn Downtown — 4-6 p.m. Friday
• Auburn town wide — 6-8 p.m. Friday
• Auburn Kroger Plaza — 5-7 p.m. Friday, businesses participating will have an orange flier in their window
• Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Trunk or Treat — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday
• Auburn — Camp Skeleton Halloween Walk — 7-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday at Eckhart Park
• Auburn — Hunt for the Great Pumpkin — 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Carr Field (register auburnin.recdesk.com)
• Butler town wide — 5-7 p.m. Saturday
• Butler community trunk or treat — 5-7 p.m. Saturday (Old Gymnasium)
• Garrett downtown — 4-5 p.m. Thursday
• Garrett town wide — 5-7 p.m. Sunday
• Hamilton town wide — 5-7 p.m. Saturday
• Spencerville town wide — 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday
• Spencerville Community Center — 6:30 p.m. Saturday
• St. Joe town wide — 5-7 p.m. Sunday
• Waterloo Francis Thomson Park 3-5 p.m. Saturday
• Waterloo town wide — 5-7 p.m. Saturday
