AUBURN — Experts appointed to evaluate a Fort Wayne woman who is facing charges in an alleged burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8 have found she is competent to stand trial, a court heard Thursday.
Tabitha L. Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, a Level 2 felony.
She is one of four suspects who are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, 2022, armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Two of the suspects, Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, died in the shooting.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, also faces charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
In the murder charges, Johnson and Kruse each are accused of killing Morefield and Moore while committing or attempting to commit burglary.
They are not the alleged shooters but are charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
In the Level 2 felony burglary charge, they each are accused of breaking and entering the structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony, or theft, while armed with a deadly weapon.
Johnson and her attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I Thursday for a hearing on Johnson’s competency to stand trial.
Johnson had requested the appointment of two or three competent psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians to examine her to determine her competence to stand trial.
In a motion filed July 11, 2022, Olivero said reasonable grounds existed for Johnson’s asserted defense and for the evaluation, based on statements she made on May 15 during questioning as well as her appearing to have a nervous breakdown.
“There are concerns of PTSD based on the violent deaths that occurred,” Olivero said in the motion.
Olivero said he had discussed the case with Johnson on several occasions and had received several letters from her that were cause for concern.
“A psychiatric evaluation is necessary in order to assess her defense of mental disease or defect and to determine the defendant’s competency to stand trial,” Olivero said in the motion.
During Thursday’s hearing, Olivero and DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted the reports have been completed and submitted and conclude that Johnson is competent to stand trial. Olivero and Blythe agreed to stipulate to the findings.
Squiller accepted the stipulation and scheduled another pretrial conference for March 7. A final pretrial conference is set for April 11 and a jury trial is scheduled to begin May 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.