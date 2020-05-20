AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School will be celebrating its 2020 graduates with a parade on Saturday.
The parade will begin on the school campus at 5555 C.R. 29, south of Auburn. It will proceed up Main Street in Auburn and end at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North Street.
