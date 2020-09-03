AUBURN — In some ways, the 50th annual Auburn Fall collector car auction looks much like the 49 that came before it.
Thursday, special cars were rolling across the stage at Auburn Auction Park south of Auburn. An auctioneer for RM Auctions was calling bids, while ring men waved their arms and shouted excitedly when someone raised the price.
On closer inspection, the auctioneer was wearing a face shield to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and most seats in the giant arena were empty, because this year the auction company has restricted attendance to bidders and their guests.
People arriving at the sprawling park passed through four checkpoints before leaving their vehicles to enter the grounds. One required signing a liability waiver. The final stop included a temperature check.
Only four food stands are set up on the pavement north of the arena in a space usually occupied by dozens of vendors.
Car collector Ray McKrisky of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said he comes to the auction every year, but this time he feels good about the restrictions reducing the size of crowds.
McKrisky estimated that Thursday’s opening-day attendance was only half the usual size, but he was expecting a “nice crowd” today and Saturday.
A fan of Chevrolets and Buicks from the 1960s and ’70s, McKissick said he usually buys at least one car each year — but sometimes four or five — for his collection that now numbers 23 vehicles.
This year’s sale lineup is attractive, he said, because “the majority of cars are no-reserve. You can get buys.” A no-reserve car carries no minimum price and is guaranteed to sell.
One local bidder bought a 1993 Cadillac Allante for under $10,000 in Thursday’s early action. Even though it was not the car he came intending to buy, “I’m happy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.