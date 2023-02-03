INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day.
“Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Rokita said. “Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”
Indiana is the only state where the attorney general oversees unclaimed property.
Last year, Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned over $61 million to Hoosiers.
Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed:
• Unclaimed wages or commissions;
• Money orders;
• Safety deposit box contents;
• Savings and checking accounts;
• Refunds; and
• Overpayments such as: credit card balances, cell phone bills and DMV payments.
Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division. All that is required is supplying proof of rightful ownership.
Money isn’t the only thing waiting for Hoosiers in the Unclaimed Property Division. There are some tangible items received from dormant safe deposit boxes. After three years, the division typically liquidates those items through such means as eBay auctions.
Rokita credited Amy Hendrix, director of unclaimed property, with her effective supervision of the division.
“Throughout our office, staff members do their work with servants’ hearts,” Rokita said. “Our mission is to earn Hoosiers’ trust every day.”
Be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.
In addition to the website, you also may contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.
