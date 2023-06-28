AUBURN — Work is underway on the restoration and reconstruction of a late 1800s-era barn at the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association campus south of Auburn.
The barn, known locally as the Mackel Barn, was disassembled at its original location in northern Allen County on the Mackel Nature Preserve. The preserve was also once home to the water-powered Stoner’s Mill, which operated from 1834 to 1910 near the confluence of Little Cedar and Cedar creeks.
The barn, an 1800 square foot two-story structure, was obtained from ACRES Inc. three years ago. It was disassembled by hand and labeled before being moved to the Horsemen’s Association where it has been stored inside, pending reconstruction.
The barn’s new home will be on the southwest side of the campus along C.R. 427. Construction hopefully wil be completed by October. The restored Mackel Barn will include two new lean-to structures on each side, (one was attached to the original barn but was not saved), which will increase its size to nearly 3,000 square feet.
Plans for the finished structure include historical displays, meeting area, wedding venue, educational classes, horse stalls and antique display item storage.
