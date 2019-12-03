AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership will donate more than $1,300 to area nonprofit agencies on behalf of people attending the Duesy Awards on Nov. 14.
In place of a take-home gift, people attending designated a nonprofit of the year finalist to receive gifts on their behalf.
Those finalists and their total gifts were: United Way of DeKalb County, $430; YMCA of DeKalb County, $435; and DeKalb Community Impact Corp., $510.
The gifts were made possible by sponsors: Farmers & Merchants State Bank, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Auburn Essential Services, Bowen Center, NIPSCO and STAR Technology.
The DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business, Community and Education — known as the Duesys — are awarded by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership each fall to recognize outstanding leaders in DeKalb County who go above and beyond in terms of quality, innovation, and community support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.