AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported only eight new cases in the past week. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
A total of 148 cases were reported in May, an average of just under five per day.
Among May’s cases, 80% of patients were age 50 or younger, and 59% were between ages 21-50. Only one county resident older than 80 was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May.
Friday’s new patient is in the 51-60 age bracket.
The new case brings the total to 4,404 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.