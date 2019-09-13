AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I this week.
Robert A. Heiser of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Sept. 9, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Dustin L. Keener of Paddy’s Run Road, Braxton, West Virginia, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $75 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
George Bussing of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 485 days in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 50 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 365 days and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration and fined $1 for cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Lance Hall of the 7000 block of C.R. 17, Auburn, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1 for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Miller of the 800 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Jennifer Hurley of the 500 block of North Williams Street, Angola, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except five days and with credit for time served, for obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. She received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Kristopher King of the 400 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, with credit for 181 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Ronald Brown Jr. of the 100 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kenneth Nickolson Jr. of the 800 block of East Marion Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 404 days of incarceration, with credit for 202 days served while his case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Traynea Emery of Omar Street, Pontiac, Michigan, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, with credit for 43 days served while the case was pending, for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. She was fined $1.
Jerry Chambers of the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
